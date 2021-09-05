CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walworth, WI

Walworth neighbors teach grandson to honor the flag

By Karena Tse
Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is early Wednesday morning on Six Corners Road. Mike and Peggy Bentley are waiting for their grandson Conrad to arrive, like they do every Wednesday and Friday. Each visit begins the same way: After saying goodbye to his mother, 2-year-old Conrad Bentley steps inside his grandparents’ house and emerges cradling a folded American flag. It is a family heirloom, left to Peggy by her late father Bill who served in the Marines.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Walworth, WI
Government
City
Walworth, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flag#Marines#Today Lehman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Wyoming StatePosted by
NBC News

Cheney says 'bring it' after Trump endorses her primary opponent in Wyoming

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday told former President Donald Trump to "bring it" after he announced his support for her Republican primary challenger. Cheney has been the most prominent Republican to criticize Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. In response, Trump has vowed to work to get her voted out of office.
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy