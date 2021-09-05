Walworth neighbors teach grandson to honor the flag
It is early Wednesday morning on Six Corners Road. Mike and Peggy Bentley are waiting for their grandson Conrad to arrive, like they do every Wednesday and Friday. Each visit begins the same way: After saying goodbye to his mother, 2-year-old Conrad Bentley steps inside his grandparents’ house and emerges cradling a folded American flag. It is a family heirloom, left to Peggy by her late father Bill who served in the Marines.www.lakegenevanews.net
