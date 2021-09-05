CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Gwen Stefani Makes Epic Return to Live Concerts After ’18 Months of No Shows’: Photos

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlPfZ_0bnAbm6G00

Gwen Stefani hit the stage by herself for the first time since the pandemic started. She performed at the Solheim Cup Fan Fest event in Toledo, Ohio.

Live concerts obviously took a hiatus last year, during the height of COVID. But since people started getting vaccinated, live shows have finally started up again this year. And both fans and performers are beyond ready to get into concert mode again after too long of a break.

Gwen Stefani celebrated her return to the stage with a series of Instagram photos. She posted them from Toledo last night, where she rocked leopard pants and a matching top with a sparkly jacket thrown over it. Based on the pics, it looks like the pop superstar completely threw herself into the performance, having the time of her life. Her caption only confirms it.

“They let me back on stage after 18 months of no-shows and 8 weeks of eating wedding cake 🎂!! thank u #Toledo #Ohio what a great vibe u have! my whole body hurts today cause of u,” Stefani captioned the post.

The wedding cake comes courtesy of her and her husband Blake Shelton tying the knot this summer. The two got hitched on July 3, and they spent a short honeymoon in Oklahoma before hitting the road. Gwen Stefani joined Shelton on his country music tour, even appearing on stage sporadically to sing duets with him.

But Friday’s Toledo concert was Stefani’s first solo event in 18 months. She played all her own songs, either from her solo albums or her time with the 90s band No Doubt. And it sounds like the night was a roaring success.

Local Artists Praise Gwen Stefani’s Toledo Performance

Before Stefani performed in Toledo on Friday night, some of the other performers talked with The Blade about how excited they were to see her perform.

Per the outlet, Stefani and country star Chris Young were the headlining acts. Other local groups opened for the two superstars, including Jeff Stewart, Amelia Airharts, Ramona Collins, Chris Salyer, Black Swamp Rebels, and Electrik Circus.

Cari Langenderfer, the rhythm guitarist for Amelia Airharts, couldn’t believe she shared the stage with Gwen Stefani.

“It’s pretty awesome. I grew up listening to No Doubt and followed Gwen [Stefani] when she branched off,” Langenderfer said. “It’s great that musicians are back performing again. It’s nice to be able to get out and do shows, and we feel very fortunate to be a part of things getting back to some normalcy. We’re happy to be there and are glad to play a major show that’s happening downtown.”

Artist Jeff Stewart agreed. “This is going to be great for the city. There’s going to be a lot of people downtown ready for a good time. Gwen Stefani is a stunning person, and I’m looking forward to seeing her perform and the magic she brings to the stage. In general, I’m looking forward to being downtown and celebrating our city that I love. It’s an honor to be a part of the celebration,” Stewart said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
City
Toledo, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Solheim Cup#Live Concerts#Covid#Toledo Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Nashville Big Bash’ Special Featuring Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert Airing on CBS to Ring in New Year’s Live Programming

Ready to ring in the New Year’s Nashville Big Bash style?. Country music’s biggest and brightest artists will be performing as part of a live CBS New Year’s Eve special. The event will take place on Friday, December 31 from 8 PM ET through 11 PM. It will be broadcasted on CBS the television network along with Paramount+. If you have plans for the holiday, you can also stream it on-demand on the streaming platform after it airs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Kacey Musgraves Drops ‘Star Crossed’ Album & Feature Film Created Around Aftermath of Divorce

Outsiders, it’s with great joy we announce that the wait is finally over. Kacey Musgraves did, in fact, drop her full-length “Star Crossed” album. This is where that Looney Tunes pig chimes in with “that’s not all, folks.” No, the album is not the only trick up Kacey’s sleeve. Its release comes with the announcement of a Paramount Plus feature film of the same name that pairs the music of Musgraves with stunning moving pictures. Then, this announcement is also compounded by a list of new tour dates for the coming year. There’s so much to unpack here, so let’s dive right in.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Is a Total ‘Proud Mom’ Snapping Pics at Son Isaiah’s First Baseball Game

Summer is dwindling down and fall is fast approaching. Though, it’s a little hard to tell given all the lingering heat advisories. Still, some people are using whatever excuses they can to whip out those pumpkin spice lattes and campfires– not California residents, though. They still find themselves under a campfire ban. Regardless, if pumpkin spice isn’t your thing, Outsiders, maybe tailgating is. That’s right, the season of burgers, dogs, and beer is upon us. As we dive into fall sports, that means our kids do too and they need a way to get to practice. Even superstar Carrie Underwood finds herself stepping into that role of “baseball mom.”
AdvocacyPosted by
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen’s Return to Stage for Star-Studded Flood Relief Concert Already Raised Over $725k

Natural disasters seem to be slamming the eastern regions of the United States more and more lately. That is especially true within the last few weeks. In response to the flooding that struck Tennessee prior to Hurricane Ida, Morgan Wallen and other country stars came together for a benefit concert last night. The aim was to raise money for flood relief efforts. So far, the concert has raised more than $725 thousand.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Heads to the Farm, Transforming Field Into Concert Venue

2021 has been a year to return to live music for many artists. Luke Bryan is making the most out of the year with shows all across the country. He has been going since earlier in the summer. Now, his Farm Tour 2021 is taking on a whole new look and venue to close out the year. When he says Farm Tour, he means it. Check out the insane photo that Bryan shared over on Twitter ahead of his show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Teases Major ‘Announcement’ Coming Soon

On Thursday, September 9, Duane Chapman teased his Twitter followers that something is in the works. “Love you all !! Great things happening!! Announcement coming soon,” he wrote. Fans began speculating that this could be an announcement regarding his upcoming new television show that he previously spoke about on August...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Mom Had One Major Issue with His Memoir

In his recent memoir, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey shared stories about his life going back to his youth. Titled, “Greenlights,” the book was released in 2020. The book continues to be popular almost one year after its release, according to Cinema Blend. As of early September 2021, it is still on the New York Times bestseller list. Also, on the non-fiction chart on Amazon, it sits in the second spot. Above it is “A Promised Land” by President Barack Obama.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

Judge Judy’s New Courtroom Show Finally Has a Premiere Date

Given her fiery and spunky personality, it shouldn’t be too surprising that Judge Judy has no plans to stop working. After ending her long-running series, the 78-year-old celebrity is returning to the courtroom. According to Variety, Judy Sheindlin is doing so with the new streaming series, “Judy Justice.” It will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy