Rains decrease through Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level trough positioned over the Great Lakes and a cold front stalled out over Maine is helping to direct tropical moisture into the region. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected this evening through Friday morning with some of the heaviest rainfall expected after midnight. There will be areas that could have rainfall rates of 1″ per hour and could lead to areas of flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Friday due to the potential of heavy rain. The axis of highest rainfall looks to have shifted slightly farther to the east of a line from Rockland to Bangor to Lincoln and Houlton. Areas immediately east and of this line could see rainfall totals around 3-4″. Elsewhere, most will see totals averaging around 1-2″. If travelling this evening use extreme caution as heavy rain will reduce visibility making any flooding difficult to see, and ponding will be likely on many roadways. Lows tonight will drop down into the 50s & 60s.
