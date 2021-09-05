CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rains decrease through Sunday

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
Rain moved in last night. Showers will move east and decrease through the day.

There will be dry slots today for your outdoor activities. Have your Severe Weather Team 11 App close to track the rain when we are not on the air.

Rain will fade from west to east this evening. Labor Day will be dry and sunny with mild afternoon temperatures.

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

