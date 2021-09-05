2 victims transported after serious hit-and-run crash in Medford

(Kali9/iStock)

MEDFORD, Mass. — A serious hit-and-run crash occurred Saturday night on Mystic Avenue in Medford that resulted in two people being transported with injuries.

The Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News the crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. when three people were walking a dog in a parking lot located at 163 Mystic Avenue before approaching the sidewalk on the southwest side of the road. While they were walking towards the sidewalk, a 2018 Chevrolet Trax was traveling southbound on Mystic Avenue. The Chevrolet then exited the roadway, cross the sidewalk, and struck two of the three pedestrians in the parking lot.

MSP confirmed that one of the pedestrians sustained minor injuries while the other pedestrian was projected airborne due to the impact of the crash and is now suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet then proceeded to flee the scene of the crash.

Both of the victims were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. The condition of the dog is still unknown at this time.

After further investigation, troopers were able to find the Chevrolet about a mile from the crash on Early Avenue before it was towed to an MSP facility. MSP couldn’t confirm whether the driver was located.

The crash remains under investigation at this time by the State Police-Medford Barracks with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

