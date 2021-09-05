Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen wins home race to leapfrog Lewis Hamilton in championship

Are you one of the many Formula 1 fans still saddened by the news that Kimi Räikkönen plans to retire at the end of the current season? Well, you can give yourself a much-needed boost by buying one of his old racecars. Later this month, a McLaren MP4 17D once piloted by the Iceman and teammate David Coulthard will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s. The coveted speed machine was driven by the Finn early on in his career and helped cement him as one of the most beloved racers of the past two decades. The formidable MP4 17D was rolled out...