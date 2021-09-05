Toledo Troopers finally coming to big screen, but as a documentary

The story of Toledo’s most successful women’s professional football team is finally coming to the big screen, but as a documentary - not a feature film, as originally planned.

“I’m so proud to be a Toledo Trooper because of how the people of Toledo backed us,” Linda Jefferson, the team’s star running back, said in a recent phone interview from Florida, where she was visiting former teammate Eunice White, a defensive end for the Toledo Troopers.

Ms. White said the two of them will be attending an upcoming Sept. 25 screening for the documentary We Are the Troopers, which chronicles the story of the famed Toledo Troopers teams of the 1970s.

She said she expects former teammates and their families to fly in from all over the country for it, too, just like they did when there was a 2013 team reunion at the Maumee River Yacht Club in South Toledo. It drew hundreds of people.

“We’ll be there if we have to get on our hands and knees and crawl,” Ms. White said. “We still consider each other sisters and family.”

Ms. Jefferson was the most famous Toledo Trooper, running for five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons when the women’s pro leagues often had seasons of eight games or less.

She rushed for more than 14 yards a carry several seasons, and was so dominant that spectators said it seemed like she scored a touchdown one of every three times she got the ball.

Ms. Jefferson has said many times over the years she didn’t compete to make a statement for women’s rights or Title IX scholarship equity.

She just wanted to play football.

“There were really no sports for us to do in the fall,” Ms. Jefferson, an inductee in the American Association Football Hall of Fame, said.

Ms. Jefferson was named the 1975 Athlete of the Year by womenSports, the first magazine dedicated exclusively to covering women in sports. It was published by former tennis star-activist Billie Jean King and her former husband, Larry King, and associated with Billie Jean’s Women’s Foundation.

A film about the Troopers has “been a long time coming,” Ms. White said.

“I think it’s important for today’s generation to appreciate the history of where we’re at with women’s sports,” she said. “At the time, we didn’t think about it. We were athletes looking for a place to play.”

The Toledo Troopers dominated an era in which women had far fewer opportunities in sports of any kind, let alone football.

Their teams won seven consecutive national championships during the 1970s, first in the Women's Professional Football League each year from 1971 to 1973, and then in the National Women's Football League each year from 1974 through 1977.

The organization disbanded in 1979 because of financial troubles, even though it had amassed a 61-4 record. In 1983, it was recognized as the “winningest team in professional football history” at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, according to the Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society.

In 2014, the Toledo Troopers became the first team inducted into the Women’s Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Ms. Jefferson and Ms. White said much of their success in life comes back to the discipline and adherence to fundamentals brought to the team by their late head coach, Bill Stout, and his assistant coaches, including Carl Hamilton and Jerry Davis.

“He treated us like football players, not delicate flowers,” Ms. Jefferson said of Coach Stout.

Ms. Jefferson went on to spend more than 35 years as a teaching assistant and behavioral specialist with youngsters, including 15 years in the Detroit area with autistic children. She also has worked with the Toledo Head Start program.

Ms. White spent 35 years as a Springfield High School health and physical education instructor, coaching multiple sports.

She said it was gratifying for her to see young women grow up, develop, go on to college, and receive many opportunities that didn’t previously exist.

“That was a highlight of my life,” Ms. White said.

The documentary, funded by an anonymous donor, was made by Toledo-based Communica/Anserina Films.

The special screening is being shown in the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Toledo, on Sept. 25.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets, which are $15, can be purchased from the Valentine Theatre box office or online at valentinetheatre.com or via etix at bit.ly/3BzTpTe.

Getting the team’s story on the big screen fulfills a dream held for years by co-writers Guy Stout, of Toledo, and Steve Guinan, of Westerville, Ohio.

Mr. Stout is Coach Stout’s son, and served as the team’s water boy.

He has said for years he has wanted to get the story of his father’s legacy told through a film.

What looked like a sure thing eight years ago, though, eventually fizzled and put the project in jeopardy.

Communica began working on the documentary in 2017, taking the project in a new direction.

“That’s probably what my Dad would have told us to do — to get up, dust ourselves off, and move on,” Mr. Stout said.

The new director, Jon Kimble, said that “pretty much every living member [of the team] was put on camera” for the upcoming documentary.

Plans are still being discussed about what to do with it after the Sept. 25 screening.

But the documentary will likely be entered into several independent film festivals in 2022, he said.

“It’s definitely long past due their story gets told in the biggest possible way,” Mr. Kimble said.

The documentary is about 100 minutes long now. It may be trimmed to 90 minutes or less before it is submitted in film festivals next year, he said.

“I’m not going to hold back in terms of submitting it,” Mr. Kimble said. “I would certainly like to get it into festivals.”

Many of the interviews for the documentary were done inside Mr. Stout’s home, as well as in vacant medical offices, and in Communica’s headquarters. The team was also filmed in Columbus at the History of Ohio Sports Exhibition at the Ohio History Connection, Mr. Stout said.

“It’s really a history of Toledo, a history of professional football teams as they were forming in the 1970s,” Mr. Guinan said. “It’s a history told through the eyes of those who lived it.”

Mr. Guinan said he has written a companion book to be released when the documentary has its official premiere in 2022.