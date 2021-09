The Indianapolis media continues to pile on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz for his latest slip up. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was absolutely torched by Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel on Monday when he was among a trio of Colts put on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with a Colts staff member who tested positive, which indicates he and teammates Ryan Kelly and Zach Pascal are not vaccinated against COVID-19; vaccinated players are only put on the list if they test positive, which the trio did not.