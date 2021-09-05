CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Stories: Dr. Michael Montesi and Rhonda Meadows

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 5 days ago
On this week’s episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Dr. Michael Montesi and Rhonda Meadows from the Recovery after COVID Clinic at Methodist Rehabilitation to talk about recovering from Long COVID.

Dr. Montesi, who suffered a severe case of COVID last year, was placed on a ventilator for 27 days. When he awoke, he found that he was initially paralyzed. His recovery now provides inspiration for his patients who are also on that same path. Montesi is a graduate of Delta State University and the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He did his residency in Family Medicine at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in South Carolina. He is currently a physician for Cleveland Medical Clinic and the Recovery after COVID Clinic at Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson.

Meadows, as the head of the clinic, talks about the different ways the Recovery after COVID Clinic can help patients shake Long COVID and live their best life. Meadows earned a master of science degree in nursing/family nurse practitioner from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing. Prior to coming to Methodist Rehabilitation Center, she was a nurse practitioner specializing in cardiac care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

I would never be a good politician because while I love steak and burgers, I am not a big fan of red meat.
Traveling the twisting, two-lane blacktop pastoral roads of Jasper County brings the nonstop sight of cows, horses and chickens. Nestled into this farmland is the Stroka-Gene-Us Alpaca Farm in Stringer, where one can pet these animals and learn how to spin their fleece into yarn. The 27-acre farm owned by...
A few years ago, many in the state argued that the enactment of Common Core national education standards would result in the ruin of Mississippi's public education system. Now, some of the same people are making similar arguments about critical race theory. Both Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn, whom many believe will challenge the incumbent governor in the 2023 Republican primary, used a considerable amount of their time at the Neshoba County Fair political speeches in late July pledging to pass legislation during the 2022 session preventing the teaching of critical race theory.
Mississippi Today is pleased to announce that journalist Julia James has joined the newsroom as a poverty and breaking news reporter. James, a native of Mandeville, Louisiana, recently completed an investigative reporting internship with Mississippi Today. In that role, she closely covered the sprawling welfare scandal and public education. She will continue that work, as well as working closely with Mississippi Today's breaking news team.
As COVID-19 continues to overwhelm Mississippi, classes are in full swing at colleges across the state. These first weeks of the semester, researchers say, are prime time for outbreaks to occur on college campuses. A peer-reviewed study published earlier this year found that in 18 out of 30 large U.S. universities, an outbreak on campus was followed by a surge in cases in the surrounding county less than 14 days later.
Hurricane Ida, the historic storm that slammed much of Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, August 29, 2021, crossed into southwestern Mississippi as a tropical storm early Monday morning, threatening to dump heavy rains and produce widespread wind damage across the Magnolia State. You'll find our most recent...
