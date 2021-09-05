Mississippi Stories: Dr. Michael Montesi and Rhonda Meadows

On this week’s episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Dr. Michael Montesi and Rhonda Meadows from the Recovery after COVID Clinic at Methodist Rehabilitation to talk about recovering from Long COVID.

Dr. Montesi, who suffered a severe case of COVID last year, was placed on a ventilator for 27 days. When he awoke, he found that he was initially paralyzed. His recovery now provides inspiration for his patients who are also on that same path. Montesi is a graduate of Delta State University and the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He did his residency in Family Medicine at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in South Carolina. He is currently a physician for Cleveland Medical Clinic and the Recovery after COVID Clinic at Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson.

Meadows, as the head of the clinic, talks about the different ways the Recovery after COVID Clinic can help patients shake Long COVID and live their best life. Meadows earned a master of science degree in nursing/family nurse practitioner from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing. Prior to coming to Methodist Rehabilitation Center, she was a nurse practitioner specializing in cardiac care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

