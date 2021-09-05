Guest column: Find out where school board candidates stand on CRT
As the head of a political party in Chester County, one of my duties is to help candidates get elected. But as a Republican, the responsibilities go much further. Our stated mission is to “serve the community of Chester County by promoting and growing the Republican Party and the values upon which it was founded.” These values are crystallized in our vision statement, derived from the Declaration of Independence, “to make the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness a reality for all.”www.phoenixvillenews.com
Comments / 0