Me & My Car: Lafayette couple have beautifully restored VW camper

Volkswagen seems almost as American as Ford or Chevrolet to some, but VW was a product of Nazi Germany. Hitler wanted a car for the working class, so in 1937 he ordered the start of a company that became known as Volkswagenwerk (the People’s Car Company). But World War II interrupted his plans, and the factory was used to build war equipment such as the Jeep-like vehicle called the Kubelwagen and the amphibious Schwimmwagen using as much as 80% slave labor.