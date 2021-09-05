CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $275,000

Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompletely renovated, gorgeous mid-century modern home with LVP wood-look flooring, stunning fireplace with modern accents, new windows, large laundry room w/ sink, newer HVAC/H20 tank, wood plank vaulted ceilings, new modern fixtures. The master has a WIC, butcherblock counter, large new tile walk-in shower. Out back a large deck w/ pergola and a new privacy fence. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances, and a large pantry.

tulsaworld.com

