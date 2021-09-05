Best car buffer for 2021
You're ready to dive into the world car detailing. Excellent, that means you're likely looking for the best car buffer or polisher, which anyone from professionals to beginners can grasp without worrying about much at all. These buffing tools are not meant to replace a rotary polisher or rotary buffer, which is for the more experienced professional detailer. Instead, you want to check out a dual-action machine polisher for swirl removal, light scratches and overall paint luster.www.cnet.com
