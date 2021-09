UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is chomping at the bit to get a rematch with current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Brunson spoke with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn after his most recent victory over Darren Till in the main event bout of UFC Vegas 36. Brunson submitted Till in the third-round via a rear-naked choke to extend his current winning streak to five and put himself in the discussion for the next title shot at 185-pounds. The last man to beat Brunson was Adesanya, he finished the Wilmington, North Carolina native via a second-round TKO at UFC 230 in November 2018. Brunson said the following about his desires to get that win back from Adesanya, hopefully in the champion's own backyard.