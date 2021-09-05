CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bleckley, Dodge, Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Dodge; Emanuel; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-quarter of a mile across portions of east-central Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emanuel County, GA
County
Glascock County, GA
County
Treutlen County, GA
City
Washington, GA
City
Baldwin, GA
County
Washington County, GA
County
Jefferson County, GA
County
Wheeler County, GA
County
Wilkinson County, GA
County
Warren County, GA
State
Washington State
City
Jefferson, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
County
Twiggs County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Hancock County, GA
County
Montgomery County, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
County
Laurens County, GA
County
Johnson County, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
County
Baldwin County, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Special Weather Statement#Emanuel Glascock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Wyoming StatePosted by
NBC News

Cheney says 'bring it' after Trump endorses her primary opponent in Wyoming

WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Thursday told former President Donald Trump to "bring it" after he announced his support for her Republican primary challenger. Cheney has been the most prominent Republican to criticize Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and voted to impeach him. In response, Trump has vowed to work to get her voted out of office.
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy