Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bleckley, Dodge, Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Bleckley; Dodge; Emanuel; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-quarter of a mile across portions of east-central Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.alerts.weather.gov
