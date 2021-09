For years, the cryptocurrency industry has had a complicated relationship with regulators. An example of regulatory pushback within the crypto space was when Facebook-backed Diem tried to launch its stablecoin. Regulatory limitations have undoubtedly had an impact on derivative brokers and exchanges. Just recently, Binance, one of the biggest exchanges, was forced to shut down crypto derivatives in several countries, including Germany, Italy, and Hong Kong. Since this announcement, derivatives traders have been on edge about what this means for the derivatives market and, most importantly, their funds held at exchanges that are rapidly shutting down operations in various regions.