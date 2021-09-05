Ex-Titans WR Harry Douglas predicts Tennessee will reach Super Bowl

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas was representing for his old team on a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Take.”

Douglas made the bold prediction that the Titans will make it to the Super Bowl in 2021, as he’s clearly a fan of the roster they’ve put together, especially on offense.

As is normally the case when someone picks the Titans for anything significant, Douglas was met with doubt, but he did not waver on his prediction in the least.

The back-and-forth with his co-host was also yet another example of the disrespect the Titans get on a yearly basis. Check out the video below (H/T Justin Graver, @titansfilmroom on Twitter).

The national media overlooking the Titans is nothing new, but at least there are a few at ESPN who are high on Tennessee.

Douglas joins the host of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Mike Greenberg, who said the Titans would make the Super Bowl if the Kansas City Chiefs stumble.

On top of that, Greenberg was a vocal supporter of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill deserving more respect for what he has done the past two seasons in Nashville after routinely getting overlooked.

As we’ve said for awhile now, the Titans absolutely have a realistic shot to make a Super Bowl run. Their offense has all-time-great potential, and the defense, which has nowhere to go but up from here, should be improved thanks to all the changes made to it this offseason.

Our yearly message: ignore the national media, Titans fans, and be excited for your team. Chances are we didn’t need to tell you either of those things, though.