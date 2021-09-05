CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Erik Hall, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 5 days ago

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked UCLA to beat LSU on Saturday morning's " College GameDay ."

So when he finished broadcasting the Georgia vs. Clemson game on Saturday night, he chimed in with a boisterous tweet about LSU losing to UCLA in the fourth quarter.

Herbstreit said, "Hmmm…. Just finished calling the UGA/Clemson game…anyone happen to have a score from Pasadena??? #GetInFront."

About the time of Herbstreit's tweet, UCLA took a 38-20 lead on a touchdown by Kyle Philips . UCLA beat LSU 38-27 .

Herbstreit subsequently tweeted a winking emoji in response to a tweet from ESPN's Chris "The Bear" Fallica that said, "How’s @UCLAFootball doin tonight @KirkHerbstreit?" Fallica also picked UCLA to beat LSU on "College GameDay."

LSU , ranked No. 13 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll , started the season 0-1 overall. UCLA improved to 2-0 overall.

This was the first matchup between these two football programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxaSN_0bnAYNKa00
Kirk Herbstreit waves to fans after the Home Depot ESPN Gameday pregame television show Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; at Bank of America Stadium. (Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports) Ken Ruinard / staff, Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit gloats about LSU losing to UCLA Bruins football

