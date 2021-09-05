CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Rosh Hashanah (New Year) Guide for the Perplexed, 2021

By Yoram Ettinger
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evening of September 6, 2021 will launch the 5782th Jewish New Year. 1. Annual reminder. The Hebrew word Rosh (ראש) means first/head/beginning and Hashanah (השנה) means the year. The root of the Hebrew word Shanah is both “repeat” and “change.” Rosh Hashanah constitutes an annual reminder of the need to enhance one’s behavior through a systematic study of moral values, learning from experience and avoiding past errors. Rosh Hashanah ushers-in the Ten Days of Repentance, which are concluded on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom Kippur#Motherhood#New Moon#New Jewish#Creation#The Us Abolitionist#Midianites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
ReligionItem

What are the Jewish High Holy Days, and why are they celebrated?

THE CONVERSATION - Over the next few weeks, members of the Jewish faith will observe the High Holy Days in the month of Tishrei in the Jewish calendar, usually in September and October. These holidays commemorate concepts such as renewal, forgiveness, freedom and joy. What are High Holy Days?. Of...
Festivalnationalgeographic.com

A brief history of Rosh Hashanah, the kickoff to the Jewish New Year

Celebrated with trumpet blasts, prayers, and symbolic foods, this holiday marks the start of the Jewish high holy days. Food, sound, prayer, reflection, celebration. Jewish people around the world will soon wish one another “Shanah tovah” (Hebrew for “good year”) during Rosh Hashanah, the observance of the Jewish New Year.
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

Five Celebrated Jewish Chefs Share What They Serve on Rosh Hashanah

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A table filled with delicious foods is an important part of many Jewish holidays, and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is no different. There are certain ingredients that are traditionally enjoyed on the holiday, such as apples and honey, pomegranate, and challah (but for Rosh Hashanah, it's usually round instead of a long braid that' often studded with raisins or other sweet fruit). Most of these foods are eaten on Rosh Hashanah because they are sweet, and they symbolize our wish for a sweet new year. While these foods can certainly be eaten raw, a la apples dipped in honey, they often appear in other dishes like cakes. Sephardic Jews have a Rosh Hashanah Seder with various ingredients from beans to fish head. And, of course, some dishes have become traditions in more recent years, like brisket and tzimmes.
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

Rosh Hashana: A spiritual and practical guide to the Jewish New Year

For the first time in their young lives, I’m taking my two children — my 5-year-old daughter and my son, who just turned 4 — to Rosh Hashana services this year. Even though I’m certain it’s going to be impossible for them to sit still that long in the synagogue. Even though both my kids are convinced they’re Muslim. Even though I’m Jewish but not particularly religious.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

At the Doorstep of Shemita 5782: Signs of the Redemption – the Footsteps of Mashiach

Shemita excites me. Someone once asked me: “I understand why you wrote books on the laws of Shabbat, holidays, prayer, tefillin, and more. But why Shemita? And, why books for IDF soldiers? These are very unusual books in Halachic literature.” I responded: “For two thousand years rabbis weren’t asked questions Shemita, nor questions by soldiers. When a farmer or a soldier calls me with a question, I feel tremendous joy: we are in the times of the redemption! We are meriting things our ancestors could only dream about!”
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Rosh Hashanah Begins At Sundown, Celebrates Jewish New Year

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of families around the world are coming together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The holiday, which begins at sundown, celebrates the world’s birth and commemorates the creation of humankind. This year they will welcome in 5782. In a statement released Sunday, President Joe Biden marked the occasion, saying it was a time to reflect on the past year and take an inventory of the soul. “Rosh Hashanah is a time to ask ourselves what kind of a nation do we want to forge and what type of world we want to create,” he said. Rosh Hashanah, which continues through Wednesday at sundown, marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days that lead up to Yom Kippur, the most sacred day for Jewish people.
FestivalForward

Rosh Hashanah comes ‘early’ this year, but parents know what matters is the here and now

Hang around even the most remotely observant Jewish people long enough, and you’ll likely hear us remark about how a given holiday is either early or late in the calendar. For instance, right now, it’s a fact that Jews in the Diaspora are bemoaning just how early Rosh Hashanah is this go-round. The Jewish New Year, which tends to fall in the latter part of the second half of September, will actually kick off on September 6 this year.
San Jose, CASan Francisco Chronicle

A South Bay food blogger's new Jewish baking book is rife with Rosh Hashanah ideas

Soft, pillowy challah rolls filled with spiced apple chunks sound like the ideal baking project for Rosh Hashanah, which starts this year on Sept. 6. The idea comes from Beth Lee, the San Jose food blogger who started sharing her family’s Jewish recipes on her website, OMG! Yummy, more than a decade ago. Now, she’s out with her first cookbook, “The Essential Jewish Baking Cookbook: 50 Traditional Recipes for Every Occasion” (Rockridge Press, $16.99).
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

The Best New York City Restaurants Offering Rosh Hashanah Specials in 2021

New York City Restaurants Offering Rosh Hashanah Special in 2021!. The month of September has started which means that Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is coming up next week! Now that NYC restaurants are open, some people might choose to go out while others prefer to celebrate this holiday in the comfort of their own home and order in. Whatever the case may be, here are many restaurants across the city that are offering dinner specials you can order!
AgricultureThe Jewish Press

Report: Israelis Consume 1,500 Tons of Honey on Rosh Hashanah, 115,000 Tons of Apples Year-Round

In honor of Rosh Hashanah, Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday published data regarding the consumption of popular foods in the country, on holiday and year-round. Forty percent of the annual consumption of honey in Israel takes place around the Tishrei holidays, and especially around Rosh Hashanah. As much as 1,500 tons of honey are consumed in one month, with a total value of NIS 40 million ($12.5 million) in terms of cost to the consumer. The average Israeli consumes 300 grams of honey in the month of Tishrei (calculating based on the population that celebrates the Tishrei holidays).
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Measure For Measure

Rabbi Moshe Isserles, the Rema (1530-1572), renowned for his commentary on the Shulchan Aruch, writes that on erev Rosh Hashanah we give charity to the poor. In the 64th chapter of the Kol Bo (a collection of Jewish ritual and civil laws) there is a similar reference to the custom of giving abundant charity on erev Rosh Hashanah. The Maharil comments that when one should give charity “with a favorable eye” on erev Rosh Hashanah.
Religioncbslocal.com

Rosh Hashanah Celebrations Planned With COVID In Mind For 2nd Straight Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rosh Hashanah starts Monday night. In the midst of the pandemic, some congregations are carefully planning to gather in person, while others will connect virtually, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Friday. Photos from years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic show the thousands of people typically drawn to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy