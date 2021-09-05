Rosh Hashanah (New Year) Guide for the Perplexed, 2021

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A table filled with delicious foods is an important part of many Jewish holidays, and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is no different. There are certain ingredients that are traditionally enjoyed on the holiday, such as apples and honey, pomegranate, and challah (but for Rosh Hashanah, it's usually round instead of a long braid that' often studded with raisins or other sweet fruit). Most of these foods are eaten on Rosh Hashanah because they are sweet, and they symbolize our wish for a sweet new year. While these foods can certainly be eaten raw, a la apples dipped in honey, they often appear in other dishes like cakes. Sephardic Jews have a Rosh Hashanah Seder with various ingredients from beans to fish head. And, of course, some dishes have become traditions in more recent years, like brisket and tzimmes.