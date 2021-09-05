Rosh Hashanah (New Year) Guide for the Perplexed, 2021
The evening of September 6, 2021 will launch the 5782th Jewish New Year. 1. Annual reminder. The Hebrew word Rosh (ראש) means first/head/beginning and Hashanah (השנה) means the year. The root of the Hebrew word Shanah is both “repeat” and “change.” Rosh Hashanah constitutes an annual reminder of the need to enhance one’s behavior through a systematic study of moral values, learning from experience and avoiding past errors. Rosh Hashanah ushers-in the Ten Days of Repentance, which are concluded on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).www.jewishpress.com
