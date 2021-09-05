CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Woman Blasts Psycho Roommate On Twitter, Barely Survives Her Wrath Before Moving Out

By abbyadler
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We generally document psycho roommate tweets on a regular basis, but you're gonna wanna take a seat for this very detailed psycho roommate story. Twitter user gothloglady gave us a play-by-play of what it was like living with her psycho roommate until she was finally able to escape her wrath. Her dedication to updating us about her unfortunate situation has got us hooked. Scroll down for all the juicy details. Hopefully, if her psycho roommate decides to keep in touch after she successfully moved out, we'll hear some updates soon.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommate#Psycho#Blasts#Wrath#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Home & Garden101wkqx.com

Woman realizes she has a mummified roommate

A woman in Texas realized that her landlord painted the walls a nice fresh, white, but unfortunately they painted over a dead cockroach that’s now mummified on the wall. The woman, Chelsea, tweeted a pic of the dead insect and the internet had their fun with photoshop…
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Future Mother-in-Law Threw Girl Out into the Street While Her Boyfriend Stood There and Watched

It's not unusual for people to gain favors with their future mother-in-law. However, trying to impress your future inlaws can go horribly wrong sometimes, and for Reddit user jaowngap, it certainly did. One fateful weekend, she took a trip to go see her boyfriend but she ended up falling sick, and his mother ended up kicked her out of the house. After the Redditor eventually made it home, her boyfriend told her that she needed to apologize to her future mother-in-law for her behavior.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jenny Slatten Does Heroic Deed, Saves Lives!

Jenny Slatten is still trying to figure out her relationship with Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has been through a lot. His family has been less than accepting of his American love who is thirty years his senior. This would also be Sumit’s second round at marriage so a lot of factors have gone into the whole situation. Still, the two are attempting to stick it out. Now, Jenny is showing how much love she has to give in more ways than one.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

'GUHHATL' Star Jhonni Blaze Posts Unsettling Message and Goes Missing: 'Let's See You Laugh When I'm Dead'

Friends of "Love & Hip Hop" star Jhonni Blaze are seriously concerned -- they say she has been missing for days. Jhonni first published a troubling message on social media. "S---t don't make Sense how much pain I can consume. S---t be on the edge for me and tonight I'm done y'all won," she wrote. "I won't leave no memories cus y'all didn't care to leave genuine ones with me."
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.07.21 I Hate The Sound Of…

09.07.21 I Hate The Sound Of… (Intro) Labor Day Wknd Highlights (Topic) What’s a sound you hate? (Dirty) Actor Michael K. Williams found dead at the age of 54. Cardi B is a new mama again! Drake leaks a Kanye song dissing Drake. New album from K. Dot soon come. (5TYNTK) Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits on Labor Day. Arundel elementary school moves to remote learning after covid exposure. Back to school departures causes restaurants to cut back hours. Miles the Moose & The Maine Turnpike Authority say goodbye to visitors at the York toll plaza. (Outro) Beer Lovers Day.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey Silva Botched Surgery Has Fans In Uproar

Darcey Silva and her twin, Stacey are no strangers to plastic surgery. The twins love their upgrades and have never shown any shame. On the new season of their 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Darcey and Stacey, a lot revolved around their latest body upgrades. These particular surgeries took them to Turkey. Unfortunately, the results have left fans less than thrilled. The comments have been unkind and followers are wondering what exactly the surgeon did to Darcey.
CelebritiesNME

Phil Collins shares health update: “I can barely hold a stick”

Phil Collins has given a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform. The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck. Discussing Genesis’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy