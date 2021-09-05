CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

wemu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago this week, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on the U.S. using airplanes as their weapons. Nearly 3,000 people were killed. Many of those who died left behind children who were so young they never got to know their parents. A new generation has grown up over the past two decades with few if any memories of those they lost; perhaps just a hazy glimpse that continues to fade over the years, or a faint echo of a voice.

www.wemu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#9 11 Memorial#Oceans#Vietnamese#Navy#American Airlines Flight#Pentagon#George Mason University#United Airlines#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Vietnam
Related
Public Safetywashingtoninformer.com

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

A breezy and seasonally satisfying Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began with the promise that beat reporters crave – the knowledge that my story would appear on the front page. Riding high from the previous night after attending Michael Jackson’s 30th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, my editor implored that I...
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Time may heal, but history never forgets: Share 9/11 memories

It doesn’t seem that long ago that terrorists flew jetliners into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Yet, in less than two weeks, two decades will separate us from the unthinkable events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 2,977 people. We were a little smug back then, believing...
Societyradiokmzn.com

REMEMBERING A FAMILY MEMBER WHO DIED ON 9/11

9/11 is a sad day in American history. Especially to those who lost a family member in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, as well as Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania. Frank Kminek of Oskaloosa knows that pain. “My sister, Mari-Rae Sopper, was on Flight 77...
Palm Coast, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

9/11 memories: "We must never forget." Ophelia Beier

Ophelia Beier of Palm Coast is a survivor of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. She recounts her experience that morning.This is one of the emails submitted to The News-Journal by Volusia-Flagler residents who offered memories of the 9/11 attacks. Tuesday morning started off to be...
Law EnforcementBakersfield Californian

COP TALES: I'll never forget that sound

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story. I’ll never forget that sound. A Personal Alert Safety System (P.A.S.S.) is an automatic distress signal that is used...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Memories of 9/11: Readers share their own stories of a day that America won’t forget

Several readers with Western Pennsylvania connections shared their stories of that fateful day that America won't forget — Sept. 11, 2001:. The morning of Sept. 11, I woke to an answering machine message from my friend Bryan who was supposed to take me to the airport. His message said something like, “I can’t believe what’s happening in New York. This is horrible. I guess I won’t be taking you to the airport.”
Militarybeaconjournal.com

'Don't forget why': Cadets born before and after 9/11 share why they serve

When the planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, he was in kindergarten at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fairview Park. After his mother picked up him and his brother, the day’s events went like this: Their father, a pilot for Continental Airlines at the time, frantically called his co-workers. Their mom cried in their parents’ bedroom. The rest of the family watched history unfold on the TV in their basement.
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Star-Exponent readers share memories of 9/11

Editor’s note: Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn., after passengers heard of the earlier attacks and rebelled against the hijackers.
Sarasota, FLFlorida Weekly

REMEMBERING 9-11

SEPT. 11, 2001 — A DATE I PREFER NOT TO remember, even after 20 years. But I am a journalist. It is my job to record and remember. At the time, I was education editor for a publication in Venice. I was excited to cover President George W. Bush’s visit to Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was there with Florida Lt. Gov. Frank Brogan and Secretary of Education Rod Paige to promote a new reading program.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Never forget: Thousands remain sickened by 9/11 attacks, officials say

Advocates for first responders gathered at Ground Zero Wednesday to bring renewed attention to the thousands of people grappling with serious illnesses stemming from 9/11. Some 10,000 emergency personnel and civilians rely on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to treat serious health problems related to exposure to toxins and carcinogens from the terror attacks two decades ago, officials said.
Arlington County, VAkentuckytoday.com

A 9/11 remembrance of faith, perseverance and God's grace

Americans old enough to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, will not forget where they were and how they learned about the terror attack that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, another plane crashed into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy