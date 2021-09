It was the first big basketball recruiting weekend of the fall and Fran McCaffery and his staff put their best foot forward with one of the hottest prospects in the country. Coming off a massive 53 point performance at the recent Pangos event, Jaxon Kohler has rocketed up the list of some of the best college basketball programs in the country. In the last week, both Michigan State and Illinois entered the recruiting fray for the four star big man.