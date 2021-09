It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs always provide their fans with lots to talk about, and one of the most recurring topics is contracts, both good and bad. The Maple Leafs did it right by drafting most of their core rather than trading assets for already-established players, but that hasn’t stopped the criticism. Beginning with the signing of William Nylander in 2018-19, general manager Kyle Dubas then locked up Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and dropped a pretty penny to bring in hometown boy John Tavares.