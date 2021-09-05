Murray Restaurant Reports for Sept. 4: Employee eating fries off the cook line; numerous flies in the dining room, kitchen and back prep area; and other health code violations
Murray County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.www.dailycitizen.news
Comments / 0