When Anne Taylor, MD, joined Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2007, the school had no professional development programs for faculty. In the 14 years since joining VP&S as vice dean for academic affairs, Dr. Taylor has created faculty development programs to support the professional development needs of all faculty, but has included programs for women and diverse faculty that have earned recognition from the NIH and, most recently, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).