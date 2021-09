Yes, I’m already overreacting. Louisiana-Monroe is a really bad football team. It was 0-10 last season. That’s why the Warhawks hired Terry Bowden as the next head coach. That takes away nothing, however, to how good Kentucky has looked through the first half Saturday. Yes, the first drive was rough, as new quarterback Will Levis’ first pass was deflected and intercepted. ULM scored to open the game and led the Cats 7-0.