This summer, as the Taliban closed in on the cities of Afghanistan, the journalist Anand Gopal decided to check on the rural parts of the country, the tiny villages and, in particular, the women who live there. Gopal interviewed dozens of women about the impact on their lives of these last two decades of war. One of them told him, quote, my daughter wakes up screaming that the Americans are coming. We have to keep talking to her softly and tell her, no, no, they won't come back. Anand Gopal's new piece for The New Yorker is titled "The Other Afghan Women." Welcome.