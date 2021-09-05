CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Was the Chicago Bears ranking from The Athletic fair?

By Usayd Koshul
With just about seven days until the Chicago Bears open the 2021 regular season, the franchise was recently ranked 14th overall in the NFC by unanimous NFL executives. When looking at the article, Chicago is clearly one of the more polarizing teams in 2021. Despite the presence of rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the roster, Chicago made a number of moves this offseason that have raised eyebrows, including inking quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10M while releasing cornerback Kyle Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowler.

