Pittsburgh Pirates: Diego Castillo Making a Case for 2022 MLB Time

Ben Gamel has been a great with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but only controlled through next season. So should the team explore the possibility of an extension?. The Pittsburgh Pirates picked up outfielder Ben Gamel on a waiver claim from the Cleveland Indians. Since being picked up, he’s been a quality corner outfield option for the Bucs this year. He is controlled through next year through arbitration. But is a free agent after that. He’s only 29 and could be a solid 4th outfielder for the Pirates when they’re back in it. So should the team consider extending him?