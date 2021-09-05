CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Pirates: Diego Castillo Making a Case for 2022 MLB Time

By Noah Wright
 5 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates infield prospect Diego Castillo is having a strong year in the upper minor leagues, making a strong case to be a regular early in the 2022 season. In late July the Pittsburgh Pirates traded right-handed reliever Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees in exchange for two infield prospects. The first being utility man Hoy Park who was raking at Triple-A. The other was Diego Castillo. Castillo has had a fantastic 2021 season and he is making a case to be the Pirates' starting shortstop in early 2022.

