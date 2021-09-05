Patriots: Yasir Durant trade adds depth and versatility to offensive line
The New England Patriots made a minor trade for Yasir Durant, acquiring some additional muscle for the O-line. In the midst of roster cuts, at least one player went the other way, as the New England Patriots traded a seventh-round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for offensive lineman Yasir Durant. That seems like a bit of an oddball move at roster cutdown time, given that there are certain to be many offensive linemen available for the taking on the waiver wire.musketfire.com
Comments / 0