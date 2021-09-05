CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots: Yasir Durant trade adds depth and versatility to offensive line

By Elliot Kennel
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots made a minor trade for Yasir Durant, acquiring some additional muscle for the O-line. In the midst of roster cuts, at least one player went the other way, as the New England Patriots traded a seventh-round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for offensive lineman Yasir Durant. That seems like a bit of an oddball move at roster cutdown time, given that there are certain to be many offensive linemen available for the taking on the waiver wire.

musketfire.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

141K+
Followers
332K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Kansas City Chiefs#Sec#The Missouri Tigers#Pro Football Focus#Wr#Lb Jahlani Tavai#Lb Harvey Langi#Udfa#Arrowheadaddict
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend played key role in QB landing Patriots starting job over Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton for the New England Patriots’ starting job – thanks to a little help from his girlfriend, that is. Jones has been lauded by Patriots veterans and coach Bill Belichick himself for operating like he belonged in the big leagues. The rookie knew the playbook from cover to cover, and was recently asked about how he absorbed all that information in such a short span on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton receives apology from former Patriots QB: 'I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head'

Former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak made some headlines in recent days with comments about Cam Newton and rap music. Zolak on Sunday issued an apology to Newton after comments from Thursday when he said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, “I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam,” Zolak said, per the Sporting News. “In between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking.”
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Feels Like ‘Child That Had Divorced Parents’ When Picking Between Patriots And Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman loves Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They drafted him as a seventh-round college quarterback-turned-NFL wide receiver, and they were the only NFL home he ever knew. Julian Edelman also loves Tom Brady, the man who threw him the football in countless clutch moments, winning three Super Bowls along the way. So when it comes to making a Super Bowl pick for the upcoming season, the retired receiver had trouble picking a side. “I feel like a child that had divorced parents with the situation that I’m about to go into right now,” Edelman said on ‘Inside...
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Exec: Cam Newton Sent Clear Message To Bill Belichick, Patriots

Cam Newton seemingly made it easy for the New England Patriots to release him. Not only did rookie Mac Jones perform well enough during the preseason to win the Patriots’ starting quarterback job and make Newton expendable. Newton basically opened the door for Jones to secure the gig by missing practice time last week due to a misunderstanding of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Comments / 0

Community Policy