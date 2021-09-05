Milwaukee Bucks: 5 options for No. 17 pick in 2017 NBA redraft
The Milwaukee Bucks selected D.J. Wilson with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, a move that had potential written all over it. Wilson looked like a solid player coming out of Michigan and could hypothetically play behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt rotation. However, Wilson never quite carved out a steady role for himself with the team over his three and a half years. Averaging 11.9 minutes during his 119 regular season appearances with the team, the forward was primarily sidelined throughout his tenure.behindthebuckpass.com
