Milwaukee Bucks: 5 options for No. 17 pick in 2017 NBA redraft

The Milwaukee Bucks have been featured heavily in the news following their title-winning season, but the most recent buzz surrounding the team comes from other circumstances. Rumors are swirling that former Buck Monta Ellis is pursuing an NBA return and could have some suitors interested in his services. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Ellis joined Lance Stephenson and Isaiah Thomas in a workout for the Dallas Mavericks last week as they aim to shore up their guard depth. The Athletic’s Alykhan Bijani followed up that reporting by stating that the Houston Rockets also worked out the guard.