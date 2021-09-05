CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Remember Labor Day. Our collective memories feed the soul

Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur annual calendars are filled with certain days for remembrance including some that are designated by presidential proclamation as “national observance” days. Here a just a few of many national days: January 16 - Religious Freedom. February 1 – Slavery Freedom. March 2 - Reading. April 21 - Holocaust. May 7 - Prayer. June 14 - Children. July 4 - Independence. August 26 - Women’s Equality. September 28 - Good Neighbor. October 24 - United Nations. November 11 - Veterans. December 10 - Human Rights.

