What's the most wonderful time of year for Netflix movies? The holidays, of course! And just like Santa Claus, the streaming service never forgets to reward those who have been nice. Sure, nothing is better than the classics when it comes to holiday movies, but if you're looking for something new this season, then look no farther than Netflix. You can expect to see tons of new Christmas flicks dropping in November and December, including the third installment of The Princess Switch, a gay holiday rom-com with a stacked cast, and a swoony new Christmas movie starring Darren Barnet and Nina Dobrev, among others. Here are all the holiday originals you can look forward to streaming.