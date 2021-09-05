CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Blue Jays legend Tony Fernandez’s Jersey should be retired

By Brent Cardy
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays legendary infielder and World Series winner, Tony Fernandez, should have his number 1 hanging from the Rogers Centre rafters. I don’t understand how this was missed. I don’t know how this was missed when Tony was still with us. I am having a hard time understanding how it continues to be missed now that he is no longer with us. This was triggered by new Blue Jays outfielder Jarrod Dyson sporting the number when he was acquired in August. In fairness to Dyson, he has worn that number his whole career.

jaysjournal.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

141K+
Followers
332K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Alomar
Person
Pat Gillick
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Carlos Delgado
Person
Fred Mcgriff
Person
John Olerud
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#Sabr#The Houston Astros#Major League#Triple A#The Blue Jays#The Kansas City Royals#Dominican#Gold Glove#Canadian#Twitter#Club#The San Diego Padres#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Marte hit in head by Manoah pitch, leaves A's-Blue Jays game

Starling Marte exited the Athletics' game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday night after getting hit in the head by a pitch from Alek Manoah in the top of the fifth inning. Marte initially stayed in the game and scored a run on a two-run double...
MLBMLB

Berrios K's 11, HR jacket back in Blue Jays' W

With a heat index in the triple digits at Comerica Park for Sunday's series finale, there was no need to layer clothing. That did not matter to the Blue Jays, who battled the dog days of summer while sharing a jacket in the dugout during their 2-1 win over the Tigers.
MLBWOOD

Dickerson’s 3 hits lead Blue Jays to win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win. Kyle Funkhouser...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: If there’s a chance to catch up, it has to start this week

With a Blue Jays win and a Red Sox loss on Sunday, the Jays are 5.5 back of the 2nd Wild Card spot. If they’re going to catch up, they have to make up some ground this week. I feel like I’ve said that a few times already this season, but this time I don’t know that there will be any coming back from a disappointment while hosting the Orioles. This is a team that’s coming off of a very recent 19 game losing streak, and they’re just 2-23 over their last 25. They won those two games in back to back fashion and then dropped three straight to the Rays. The Orioles are as vulnerable as any opponent they’re going to find, and the Blue Jays need to take advantage.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Wild-card-contending Blue Jays, A’s open big series

The Toronto Blue Jays are chasing three teams in the American League wild-card race, and they open a three-game series against one of them, the visiting Oakland Athletics, on Friday night. The Blue Jays (70-62) are three games behind the Athletics (74-60), who trail the Boston Red Sox by two...
MLBSanta Maria Times

Semien homers in 9th, Blue Jays rally to beat A's 11-10

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Loudes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10 on Friday night. Semien connected off Sergio Romo (1-1) for...
MLBAthletics Nation

Game Thread #135: A’s at Blue Jays

DH Jed Lowrie (S) Gomes catches for the second game in a row. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr (R) Radio: 960 AM (more listings here) Streaming (watch): NBCS website (with cable sub)
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Robbie Ray, Blue Jays attempt to complete sweep of A's

The Toronto Blue Jays will go for a sweep of their three-game series with the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon as they try to improve their position in the American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays (72-62) won the first two games of the series, 11-10 and 10-8, to...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Marcus Semien pushing Alomar’s franchise records

Sep 1, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien (10) puts on the home run jacket after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports. Marcus Semien has been so good during the 2021...
MLBcbslocal.com

Blue Jays Finish 3-Game Sweep of Struggling A’s

TORONTO (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Bo Bichette went 4 for 4, scored twice and drove in...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Remembering Dave Stieb’s no-hitter on the 31st anniversary

TORONTO, ON - CIRCA 1990: Dave Stieb #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during an Major League Baseball game circa 1990 at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Ontario. Stieb played for the Blue Jays from 1979-92. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) The baseball gods owed Dave Stieb big time....
MLBchatsports.com

Game #137: A’s lose 8-0, swept by Blue Jays

The Oakland A’s have dropped to third place in the AL West division. The A’s lost 8-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, and were swept in the three-game series at Rogers Centre. Oakland’s offense managed just two hits. Today’s game got out of hand quickly, and there was...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Shutout A’s 8-0

The Toronto Blue Jays smacked the Oakland A’s 8-0 last night in Toronto. Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run and the Blue Jays beat the Athletics 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Bo Bichette went 4...
MLBYardbarker

Red-Hot Blue Jays Best Gerrit Cole, Extend Win Streak to 6 Games

The Toronto Blue Jays are on fire. Coming into this one, the offense had hit two or more home runs in four straight games, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Marcus Semien all have an OPS above .950 over the last two weeks. The team's pitching,...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Injuries to the competition increases Ray’s Cy Young chances

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 5: Robbie Ray #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Oakland Athletics in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 5, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) Signing with the Blue Jays on a...
MLBzonecoverage.com

How the Twins Can Become Next Year's Blue Jays

Even though both teams had established offensive cores intact and spent than $40 million in free agency last offseason, the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays have had inverse seasons. While their total investments on the open market were somewhat comparable, their return couldn’t be more different. The Twins now...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 Blue Jays stars NYY should’ve gotten instead

Gee, it sure has been fun watching the Toronto Blue Jays teach the New York Yankees how to play the game of baseball these past few days, huh? Riveting. To be perfectly fair, all of you should’ve seen this coming. The Yankees have been a roller coaster unlike any other in 2021, while the Jays have been monumentally unlucky throughout this campaign. Have they lost a few close games that made you question whether this would be “their year” or not? Sure. But the run differential doesn’t lie; Toronto sits at a remarkable +143, while the Yankees, Red Sox and A’s have combined for a +146 mark. All the other teams in the Wild Card chase, combined, are about as impressively punishing as the Jays. It was only a matter of time before they made a sustained run — though we would’ve much rather the clock run out on them first.

Comments / 0

Community Policy