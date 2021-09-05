CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oox7g_0bnATiUg00
Republic of Ireland’s John Egan and Adam Idah, left, appear dejected after the World Cup qualifier draw with Azerbaijan (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Republic of Ireland have gone 15 competitive games without a win after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan.

Current manager Stephen Kenny has presided over 10 Nations League fixtures and World Cup qualifiers either side of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia without a single three-point haul, extending a trend which dates back to the latter stages of predecessor Mick McCarthy’s reign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Ireland’s blank run.

The managers

Kenny has been in charge for 15 matches in total and has recorded just a single win, a 4-1 friendly victory over minnows Andorra in June. His 11 competitive games have resulted in four draws and seven defeats, one of them on penalties in Slovakia after a 90-minute stalemate. It is a sequence, however, which extends back to McCarthy’s second spell, which saw him win three of his first four competitive fixtures – two of them narrowly against Gibraltar – but none of the final four.

The players

There has been a significant turnaround in personnel since Ireland last tasted competitive victory, a 2-0 win over Gibraltar in Dublin in June 2019. Only Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and James McClean who started that night did so against Azerbaijan, while Conor Hourihane and Callum Robinson were used from the bench. Kenny’s starting XI included two 19-year-olds – keeper Gavin Bazunu and striker Troy Parrott – 20-year-old Adam Idah and fellow frontman Aaron Connolly, 21, and 22-year-old midfielder Jayson Molumby.

The near misses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWvnj_0bnATiUg00
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) celebrates scoring his injury-time winner against the Republic of Ireland (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

Kenny’s misfortune is that his team’s most impressive performances have come in heroic defeat against stronger opposition. They lost 3-2 in Serbia having earlier seen strong penalty appeals waved away, and led 1-0 in Portugal having once again been denied what looked like a cast-iron spot-kick before Cristiano Ronaldo’s late double snatched victory from their grasp.

The low points

Duffy’s 87th-minute equaliser against Azerbaijan, ranked 112th in the world, spared Ireland even greater embarrassment, but their nadir came in March when Gerson Rodrigues’ lone strike secured a famous 1-0 win for Luxembourg – currently 96th in FIFA’s ranking table – at the Aviva Stadium.

The goals

TODO: define component type factbox

Perhaps the crux of the matter. A return of just seven goals in those 15 games goes a long way towards explaining the Republic’s difficulties. Four of them have been scored by defenders – Matt Doherty, John Egan and Duffy, who has two – and five inside the last five minutes of games. Strikers Idah and Connolly are yet to find the back of the net, while Troy Parrott’s two goals to date came in the friendly win over Andorra.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Conor Hourihane
Person
Troy Parrott
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
James Mcclean
Person
Mick Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland#Nadir#Nations League#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s match against Portugal

The Republic of Ireland head for Portugal on Wednesday evening knowing this month’s fixtures could largely determine their World Cup qualification hopes. After defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two Group A games, Ireland know they need a drastic improvement against the Euro 2016 winners, Azerbaijan and Serbia if they are to maintain an interest in the tournament.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Talking points as Ireland bid to end winless run under Stephen Kenny

The Republic of Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign reaches the point of no return on Tuesday evening. Stephen Kenny’s men face Group A leaders Serbia at the Aviva Stadium having managed to take just a single point from their opening four games and knowing defeat will almost certainly end even their mathematical hopes of a late fightback.
Soccersoccertimes.com

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Portugal (1/5) vs Republic of Ireland (14/1) When: Wednesday, 1st September 2021, Kick-off 19:45. On Wednesday night, Portugal will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign when the Selecao host the Republic of Ireland in Group A of European qualifying for next years World Cup.
FIFAPosted by
newschain

Shane Duffy’s late equaliser gets the Republic of Ireland out of jail

Shane Duffy got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they left it late to rescue their first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a face-saving 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Duffy’s 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov’s stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Patrick Bamford's late equaliser extends Clarets' winless home run to 12 league games

Patrick Bamford denied Burnley a first home win since February with his late poacher's effort earning Leeds a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Leeds had been happy enough to go toe-to-toe with the Clarets' attritional style before Burnley's pressure finally told on the hour mark for the opener, when Chris Wood's glancing touch on Matt Lowton's shot from a corner deceived Illan Meslier.
UEFAESPN

France's winless run continues with Ukraine draw in World Cup qualifying

France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday. The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.
Sportspunditarena.com

Brian Kerr critical of Ireland’s performance against Serbia

“It was a hard watch. It wasn’t very enjoyable.”. Brian Kerr was critical of the Republic of Ireland’s performance in the 1-1 draw with Serbia on Tuesday night. Sergej Milinković-Savić gave the visitors the lead in the first half at the Aviva Stadium, and Serbia were only prevented from scoring more goals by the brilliance of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who made several excellent saves.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Ireland vs Serbia: Player ratings from Tuesday night’s draw

Gavin Bazunu – 9 This young man is only 19. 19. What a goalkeeper Ireland (and Manchester City) have on their hands. He saved us time and time again tonight, and looked incredible with the ball at his feet. Simply sublime. Matt Doherty – 6 A very decent performance from...
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-France rediscover their touch as winless run ends

PARIS (Reuters) – After five consecutive draws, France found their groove again as they finally managed to get some inspiration in a 2-0 victory against Finland in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Les Bleus, who had long been struggling against compact sides, failed to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina and...
SoccerSkySports

Jeff Hendrick: Republic of Ireland midfielder won't give up on World Cup qualification

Jeff Hendrick says the Republic of Ireland will fight until the bitter end of a World Cup qualifying campaign which seems destined to end in disappointment. Ireland lie in fourth place in Group A after Tuesday's 1-1 home draw with Serbia, a full 11 points adrift of leaders Portugal, nine behind the Serbs and four adrift of Luxembourg with just three games to play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy