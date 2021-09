If you’re anything like me, your social media feed is chock full of red-faced suburbanites spraying angry spittle all over the podium at their local school board meetings as they decry the loss of freedom and liberty that comes with being asked to think about someone other than yourself for two damn minutes. According to their “research,” mask mandates are the lube on the slippery slope toward a new world order. Protecting yourself and others from a disease that has taken millions of lives is the pathway to socialism, the 5G apocalypse and Bill Gates harvesting your liver. If you want to yell at school board members, there are much better things to yell about.