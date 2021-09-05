CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Pope urges countries to take in Afghan refugees

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5PQM_0bnATYcI00
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP) (AP)

Pope Francis is encouraging countries to welcome Afghan refugees who are seeking a new life.

During his appearance before the public in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis also prayed that displaced people inside Afghanistan receive assistance and protection.

“I pray so that many countries welcome and protect all those seeking a new life,” Francis said.

The pope did not refer to the Taliban or their policies, but added: “May young Afghans receive an education, which is essential for human development.”

He concluded by expressing hope that all Afghans, whether in their homeland, in transit, or in countries taking them in, may be able to “live with dignity, in peace, in brotherhood with their neighbours”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Worldnewsbrig.com

Pope Francis Greets Afghan Refugees After Vatican ‘Francesco’ Screening – News Brig

EXCLUSIVE: A group of 200 refugees and immigrants, some newly arrived from Afghanistan, attended a special Vatican screening of the discovery+ documentary Francesco Monday night, and later met with Pope Francis himself. “When the movie finished he was downstairs waiting for them,” Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky told News Brig following...
Religionfroggyweb.com

Seeking change, Slovak Roma settlement puts faith in Pope visit

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – For factory worker Milan Turtak, the smoke-blackened buildings, sidewalks littered with garbage and extension cords hooked between apartment windows highlight the poverty and years of neglect in his Roma neighborhood in eastern Slovakia. With little improving in the Lunik IX settlement over past decades, Turtak and...
Religionnewsitem.com

Pope Francis to visit impoverished Roma quarter in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is paying a visit next week to a neighborhood in Slovakia most Slovaks would not even think about going, which until recently even the police would avoid after dark. Francis will make the visit to the Roma community in the Lunik IX quarter of...
Politicshawaiitelegraph.com

Scribes urge intl community to help Afghan refugees

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 3 (ANI): The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has urged the SAARC countries and international communities to provide a safe haven to Afghan journalists seeking help. In a statement on Friday, IFJ said, "Concerns for the state of press freedom and freedom of expression in Afghanistan are...
Mental Healthktbb.com

Living in Afghan war zone, fleeing the country takes toll on mental health

(New York) — Bombings, death, and uncertainty -- life in Afghanistan has become a nightmare for many Afghans looking to escape the country they call home. Waheed Arian, a doctor and ex-refugee from Afghanistan, was born into war in 1983. He told ABC News that he didn't know what "normal" life was as a child -- and says he became numb to the daily rockets and bombs during the Soviet-Afghan war.
Public HealthValueWalk

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers; Requirements Not Reasoning, Cost Shifting, and Grant Conditions All Worked. Biden' COVID Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics For Anti-Vaxxers. WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2021) - Frustrated as things go from very bad to even worse, President Joe Biden' COVID advisors are mulling using the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: The most dangerous Trump exposé

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals." What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published...
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

Joe Biden’s incoherent, fear-mongering COVID vaccine speech

Joe Biden’s speech on COVID was bizarrely incoherent. He told the American people without qualification that fully vaccinated people are at incredibly low risk: “Only 1 out of every 160,000 fully vaccinated Americans was hospitalized for COVID per day.”. Then he promised to shield them against the evil people who...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy