Pope urges countries to take in Afghan refugees

Pope Francis is encouraging countries to welcome Afghan refugees who are seeking a new life.

During his appearance before the public in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis also prayed that displaced people inside Afghanistan receive assistance and protection.

“I pray so that many countries welcome and protect all those seeking a new life,” Francis said.

The pope did not refer to the Taliban or their policies, but added: “May young Afghans receive an education, which is essential for human development.”

He concluded by expressing hope that all Afghans, whether in their homeland, in transit, or in countries taking them in, may be able to “live with dignity, in peace, in brotherhood with their neighbours”.