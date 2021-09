The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Friday, September 10th, 3:00 A.M. Clouds are building in over the Willamette Valley early this A.M., while showers and thunderstorms develop along and east of the Cascades. Low clouds are also blanketing the coast, and areas of drizzle are leading to wet conditions. Our western valleys will stay *mainly* dry today under mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two can’t be ruled out though. High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 70s.