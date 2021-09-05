CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | No basis for misleading claims by train supporters

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

The one constant aspect of the rail corridor debate is the continued misinformation provided by train supporters in letters to the Sentinel. I wish for once they would argue their case based on the real facts and see if that’s what voters want! According to the RTC’s own studies, a train will cost $1.3 billion over 30 years (which we don’t have), will have low ridership and won’t impact Highway 1 traffic.

