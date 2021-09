WASHINGTON (SBG) - Many businesses are trying to find the right balance as so many employees transition to a hybrid schedule or head back to the office full time. But can an employer make you travel for work if you are concerned about catching COVID-19? “If a part of the job is to travel and get on an airplane, just because you might be afraid of catching the virus is not a legal excuse not to do it and the employer can fire you for not taking those steps," said Chicago attorney Karen Conti to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. "Unless the employer is discriminating based on race or gender or age or things like that, the employer gets to do what he wants.”