Downtown Easton has lined up a crammed program for the return of Clam Jam, allowing you to slam down some clams on Third Street and Centre Square. When is all this jamming of clams — the seventh Clam Jam in history —taking place? The clammiest jam on the west side of the Delaware River is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 19. This year’s jam marks a return after a one-year hiatus. The event, from 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, will offer plenty of food and retail vendors, plus other entertainment.