CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

They Came To The U.S. As Afghan Refugees. Now They Hope Their Story Will Help Others

By Marisa Peñaloza
iowapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenes of violence in Afghanistan triggered painful memories for Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, refugees living in the U.S. He sees the hope of a democratic, peaceful Afghanistan vanishing as the Taliban take over the country and the future of family and friends there uncertain. The couple know all too well the hardships that await the thousands of refugees fleeing.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#U S Citizenship#Taliban#American#Special Immigrant Visa#Nato#Tasbeh#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Pentagon Chief: Al-Qaida May Seek Comeback in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. Austin spoke to a small group of reporters in...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Death Of An Afghan Icon: The Assassination Of Ahmad Shah Massoud

Two days before 9/11, an Al-Qaeda suicide squad posing as journalists sat down for an interview with Ahmad Shah Massoud, the last major commander resisting the jihadist group's Taliban allies in northern Afghanistan. Before he could answer a question, they detonated explosives that investigators said later had been cunningly disguised...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
U.S. PoliticsThe Evening News

HOWEY COLUMN: Did Osama bin Laden win?

MICHIGAN CITY – As we head into a weekend commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, ponder this question: Did Osama bin Laden win?. He was killed by U.S. Special Forces a decade ago, his remains dumped into the Indian Ocean. But when you consider what his goals were when he attacked New York and Washington, he has achieved much of what he wanted.
WorldNew York Post

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani defends fleeing country

The former Afghan president, who fled the country and deserted his people when the Taliban marched into Kabul, said he ​made a run for it to “keep the guns silent.”. Ashraf Ghani said he decided to leave at the urging of palace security officials who feared his presence could spark “horrific street-to-street fighting” like Kabul saw during the civil war in the 1990s.​
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Taliban names Mullah Hassan as Afghan PM

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 7 (ANI): Taliban on Tuesday announced the caretaker government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy. Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban...
Worldgoodmorningamerica.com

A look at the men leading Taliban's 'caretaker' government in Afghanistan

The Taliban sent a clear signal with its new caretaker government that it would rule Afghanistan with a hardcore, conservative bent similar to its time in power in the 1990s, elevating some of the group's longtime leaders to top jobs. The most senior acting ministers included a who's who of...
Foreign Policynewschannel20.com

Taliban government includes wanted terrorists, sanctioned war criminals

WASHINGTON (SBG) — When the last of the American forces were leaving Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid insisted, "We want to build the future, and forget what happened in the past." For those in the west who were hopeful the Taliban would turn over a new leaf, the formation of the caretaker government came as a disappointment.
WorldTexarkana Gazette

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke...
Homelessiowapublicradio.org

Refugee Aid Group: Taliban Admits 'They Need Us'

Astrid Sletten, country director in Kabul for the Norwegian Refugee Council, talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about negotiating with the Taliban to continue her group’s work with the desperately poor and newly homeless in Afghanistan, now that the U.S. war has ended. This article was originally published on...
PoliticsNew York Post

Growing fears child brides brought to US in Afghan evacuation

US officials are looking into reports that elderly Afghan men were permitted to evacuate with young girls they claimed as “wives” — with some of the purported child brides brought to an Army base in Wisconsin, according to a report on Friday. An internal State Department document dated Aug. 27...

Comments / 0

Community Policy