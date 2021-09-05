They Came To The U.S. As Afghan Refugees. Now They Hope Their Story Will Help Others
Scenes of violence in Afghanistan triggered painful memories for Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, refugees living in the U.S. He sees the hope of a democratic, peaceful Afghanistan vanishing as the Taliban take over the country and the future of family and friends there uncertain. The couple know all too well the hardships that await the thousands of refugees fleeing.www.iowapublicradio.org
