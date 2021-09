The folks who protested school mask mandates Tuesday in front of Nazareth Area High School had every right to be there and make their voices heard. We’re not taking issue with that. But we wonder why they felt it necessary to disrupt the morning routine of kids who have no say in the matter. District administrators also reported that some of those protesting used profanity. That’s been denied by attendees, but it would come as no surprise if a few f-bombs accompanied the rebuttals to passersby who engaged in a less than civil manner. After it was all over, did anyone who participated reflect on what they accomplished? There’s only one unquestionable accomplishment that we can see: They succeeded in distracting the education of children who have already spent the better part of two years experiencing almost constant distractions to their education thanks to COVID-19 and the corresponding decisions of adults.