CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Changing with the seasons at Artpark

By Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Sep. 5—Two new public art installations will be opening to visitors this week at Artpark. Murmuration by SO — IL studio, and a mural Unity in Diversity by Muhammad Z Zaman. Both pieces will be on display, free and open to the public beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. "Just like...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Art Installations#Urban Art#Brooklyn#Birds#Omega#Poles#Unity In Diversity#Artpark Works#Keybank#First Niagara Foundation#Arabic#Islamic#Afro American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYwnypapers.com

Artpark to present new public artworks

Wayfinding mural ‘Unity in Diversity’ by Muhammad Z Zaman. √ Plus, relaunch of “Sonic Trails” by Holladay Brothers / SoZo Artists. Artpark & Company will unveil two new public artworks: interactive installations "Murmuration” by SO – IL studio, and mural “Unity in Diversity” by Muhammad Z Zaman. Both pieces will be on display, free and open to the public, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Madison, WIx1071.com

Madison Symphony Orchestra makes changes as new season begins

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Symphony Orchestra is preparing to kick off the fall season, with some changes to the program. The orchestra has already postponed its “Joyful Reunion: Beethoven’s Ninth” performance, originally scheduled for September 24th, due to Dane County’s new COVID-19 mask mandate. The orchestra will perform its...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Urbanite Theatre focuses on meaningful fun in a season of big changes

The last year has been a turbulent time for theaters across the country, which have coped with the loss of performances due to the coronavirus combined with calls for greater diversity in the performing arts in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Downtown Sarasota’s Urbanite Theatre produced a...
Musicthebrag.com

Spring forever: 6 songs to soundtrack the changing season

I lack the mental fortitude to make it through another season with incorrect vibes. Between the Delta surge and lockdown, the permeating stench of paranoia and existential dread teetered on the edge of unbearable. Spring has arrived — and at the risk of sounding like a hippie-dippie bullshit artist, so has a sense of renewal.
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

Chicken, waffles joint to open on North Main

DANVILLE, Va. — A unique new restaurant is set open in Danville's Historic Neapolis District this fall. The Lazy Bee Chicken & Waffles Bar & Grill is setting up shop at 616 North Main Street. Owner Eljir Clark is a Danville native who is returning to the River City after 25 years in Greensboro.
Books & LiteratureEarth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Finding Our Niche With Author Philip Loring

Earth911’s Mitch Ratcliffe explores the cultural barriers to a harmonious relationship with nature in a conversation with author Philip Loring about his book, Finding Our Niche. Loring is the Arrell Chair in Food, Policy, and Society at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. He writes that “reconciliation takes hard work at all levels, from federal governments to within individuals’ hearts and minds. It requires that we dismantle our existing, imbalanced systems of power and privilege, give the land back to Indigenous peoples and then trust, rather than fear, what these actions will mean for us settlers.”
Books & LiteratureVulture

adrienne maree brown on Why ‘All Organizing Is Science Fiction’

The writer and social-justice facilitator adrienne maree brown thinks we can use organizing like time travel — as a way to transport ourselves into a more communal and sustainable future. Even when responding to the moment, her projects look forward: In 2019, motivated by the exhaustion many felt after Trump’s election, she released Pleasure Activism, an anthology of love letters from organizers about the meaning they find in their work. Last year, when fraught discussions of “cancel culture” permeated right- and left-wing circles alike, brown wrote We Will Not Cancel Us, a short book advocating for healthy and empathetic conflict. Now, as COVID-19 continues to put Black communities into unprecedented physical, emotional, and economic peril, brown releases her first long-form work of published fiction: Grievers, a novella about Black death during a pandemic.
PhotographyHyperallergic

Photography and Its Hidden Power

IMAGE CONTROL: Art, Fascism, and the Right to Resist (Counterpoint), the new book by novelist and essayist Patrick Nathan, is one that looks at looking. The lens, as it were, through which he views the sociopolitical role of the image was ground by Marxism, queer theory, and the thinking of Sontag, Arendt, and Adorno, among other philosophers. The result is fiercely argued, fascinating, brilliant. It is also sometimes maddeningly abstruse. Nathan is good at getting us angry about fascism’s darkly insidious ways and means. He is less convincing about how we might counter it. Being made to understand the mechanisms of a deadly problem when we have so little ability to affect them is, to this reader at least, depressing in the extreme. For starters, the genie of visual propaganda’s digital amplification is not going back in the bottle.
Visual Artceoworld.biz

Profile: Frank Mann — Inside the Mind of a Successful Artist and Visionary

After years of formal schooling, Frank began studying human vision and perception, beginning with Hasan Ibn al-Haytham and progressing through the history of the science of seeing. He was significantly impacted by an early interest in science discipline, which led him to place nature at the centre of his art. It was via the language of painting that Frank began to personally experience his close contact with nature. As a professional, he believes the art to be informed by his own ideas on what constitutes visionary facts.
Theater & Dancebeverlypress.com

The Music Center puts teens in the limelight

The Music Center will broadcast its 33rd annual Spotlight Grand Finale on the award-winning arts and culture series “Southland Sessions.”. In partnership with KCET and PBS SoCal, the hour-long program will air on PBS SoCal at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11. The Grand Finale is the culmination of a year-long...
Visual Artvegas24seven.com

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES 2021 ART

The festival continues its partnership with renowned platform Justkids to expand the festival’s lasting cultural impact on Downtown Las Vegas. Life is Beautiful, Las Vegas’ premier three-day music, art, culinary and comedy festival is pleased to announce the renowned artists who will take over Downtown Las Vegas to create the stunning, inspiring and beautiful backdrop for this year’s festivities. The 2021 art program includes a 360-degree space takeover by Camille Walala, a playful large-scale installation on the Las Vegas Motel façade by Nicolas Barrome and the return of the BACARDÍ® Art Motel featuring Spidertag and Antonyo Marest. Also joining the art lineup this year Las Vegas’ very own Amy Sol, Brazilian rising star Criola, street art authority It’s A Living and many more.
Restaurantsculturemap.com

Trinity Groves presents Labor Day Grilling at The ArtPark

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Trinity Groves presents Labor Day Grilling at The ArtPark. The West Dallas dining destination is hosting a two-day party in ArtPark featuring wood-fired meats, sides and drinks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy