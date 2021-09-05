CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Girl Group Member Talks About Wanting To Get The Group Back Together On “The King Of Mask Singer”

By C. Hong
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the September 5 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” a new crop of contestants emerged to take on the challenge for the crown. The second match-up of Round 1 was between High Heel and Glass Shoe, who sang a duet of Girl’s Day’s “Something.” High Heel showed her stable and delicate vocal prowess, while Glass Shoe showed off an appealing nasal vocal tone. In the end, High Heel won the match-up with 19 votes to 2 and moved on to Round 2.

