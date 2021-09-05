CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Policeman Dan: Getting back to school safely

By DAN BRISTOL
Twin Falls Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell it’s back to school time again for most (I hear you booing, except the parents for some reason) and it is time again to get people back into the swing of school safety. The first thing I want to harp on is using your cellphones while driving through the school zones. For those readers who have been reading this column for a while you know my feelings on cellphone use in school zones. For the “newbies” let me just say that cellphones detract from attention in the areas of school where attention needs more effort. A fraction of a second reaction time could mean a lifetime of suffering if it resulted in a child being struck by your vehicle.

