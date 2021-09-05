CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton residents on edge as police investigate party shooting that left 16-year-old dead

By Kim Lucey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A neighborhood in Brockton is on edge as police search for a suspect who fatally shot a 16-year-old at a party early Saturday morning. Officers and troopers responding to reports of a shooting at a Sprague Street home around 1:39 a.m. found a male teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The teenager, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

