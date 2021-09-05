Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Though widely regarded as one of the most exciting industries, show business isn’t all glitz and glam. From having to prove yourself for years before landing a respectable acting role to dealing with film producers and directors that often take advantage, the lives of the rich and the famous aren’t always as glamorous as they seem. Plus, celebrity culture can change in the blink of an eye. One moment you’re an A-list actor prancing around red carpets and getting Oscar-bait roles shoved in your face, and the next, fans barely remember your name. In the same way an ACL tear can torpedo an athlete’s career, for actors, just growing older can mean even more minimal role opportunities, making a regular job look pretty appealing. Sometimes ditching the drama and switching careers is the secret key to happiness. Here are some celebrities that quit acting, and why.