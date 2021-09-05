CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Editorial: Unvaccinated should heed advice of Longview's health care professionals

By Longview News-Journal
Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Some of the names are legible, others less so. But the message behind the 100 or so names written on the sheet of paper isn’t unclear — get a COVID-19 vaccine. The open letter to the Longview community signed by doctors and other health care professionals — which is detailed today in a front-page story — is remarkable in that it presents a unified voice against what the letter calls “inaccuracies and myths” about the vaccine.

