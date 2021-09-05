Editorial: Unvaccinated should heed advice of Longview's health care professionals
Some of the names are legible, others less so. But the message behind the 100 or so names written on the sheet of paper isn’t unclear — get a COVID-19 vaccine. The open letter to the Longview community signed by doctors and other health care professionals — which is detailed today in a front-page story — is remarkable in that it presents a unified voice against what the letter calls “inaccuracies and myths” about the vaccine.www.news-journal.com
