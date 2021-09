MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cell phone video shows the moments right after a Cessna 172 ditched into the ocean just feet off shore of Virginia Key. “A cyclist screamed and shouted out a plane had crashed into the water. That’s when me and my team rushed to the scene,” said Amanda Dominguez. She is with Miami Ocean Rescue. Dominguez and her co-workers were there when it happened. They raced to the rescue to help the two men who were on board. “As soon as I started walking around this area right here, that’s when I saw 2 people come out....