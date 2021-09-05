CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juacute;nior Urso lifts Orlando over Columbus

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City blew a two-goal lead before Juacute;nior Urso scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute for a 3-2 victory against visiting Columbus on Saturday night to extend their point streak to seven games. Daryl Dike returned to the lineup and had a goal and an assist for Orlando...

Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Erika Tymrak lifts Orlando Pride to road victory over Gotham

That was the midfielder’s first goal when she came out of a year of retirement to sign with the Pride ahead of the 2021 season. On Sunday, that reignited passion for the match connected Tymrak’s foot with a curling strike that arced up over the fingertips of keeper Kailen Sheridan before sinking into the net at Red Bull Arena.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is back in action this Saturday as the club hosts the Columbus Crew. This is the first meeting this season between the two clubs, and with fewer home matches than away matches to end the season, maximizing points at home will be key to the Lions’ success. That being said, what do the Lions need to do to defeat the Crew, defend Exploria Stadium, and pick up a vital three points?
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City looks for offensive resurgence against faltering Columbus Crew

The Lions (9-4-8, 35) continue to chase New England for the top spot in the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference tables. The standings battle begins at home for Orlando City, which drew two of its last three matches at Exploria Stadium. Saturday’s match against the Columbus Crew — kicking off...
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Big 2nd half sparks Dike-NH upset over Columbus

WATERLOO – Dike-New Hartford was in trouble. Down 14-0 and looking like it may be run off the field by Waterloo Columbus, the perennial powerhouse program responded. And the visiting Wolverines earned a huge road victory, rallying for a 35-21 win Friday on a steamy kickoff to the football season.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Adds MLS Pool Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh Ahead of Columbus Match

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 3, 2021) — Orlando City SC has added Major League Soccer pool goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, it was announced today. Ranjitsingh will join the Lions for Saturday’s match against Columbus Crew SC, and will be available alongside Adam Grinwis. Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar has been ruled out of the...
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Ben Yeagley lifts No. 2 IU soccer over Notre Dame in overtime

SOUTH BEND — It was a questionable performance at times on Friday night, but Ben Yeagley put an exclamation point on the season opener for the second-ranked Indiana men's soccer team. The redshirt junior, a Bloomington South grad and the ultimate IU soccer legacy player, scored the game-winning goal —...
MLSfox35orlando.com

Orlando City closes out 3-game home stint against Columbus Crew

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC (9-4-8, 35 points) is set to take on Columbus Crew (7-9-6, 27 points) on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Exploria Stadium in the last fixture of a three-game home stint. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 3-2 as Urso’s Goal Lifts Lions to Seventh Straight Result

Orlando City looked like it would cruise to an easy win over the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium after getting goals from Daryl Dike and Silvester van der Water to go up 2-0. But Antonio Carlos scored a bizarre own goal early in the second half and the Crew tied it up moments later before Junior Urso’s goal lifted the Lions (10-4-8, 38 points) to a 3-2 win over Columbus (7-10-6, 27 points).
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City hosted Eastern Conference foe Columbus Crew on Saturday night. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Lions allowed the Crew to get right back into the match in the second half. Fortunately, Júnior Urso decided he really wanted a goal and the win in Exploria Stadium, and scored his third of the season.
MLSColumbus Dispatch

Columbus Crew: Loss to Orlando City illustrated lack of defensive depth

The Crew (7-10-6, 27 points) will soon be as close to full strength as they’re going to get the rest of the season. It won’t be long before all six starters missing from the lineup should be at full fitness, barring any setbacks. That inevitably means there will be fewer...
